WATCH: Rani Mukerji performs Dhunuchi dance during Durga Puja celebrations; Tanishaa Mukerji joins

Bollywood celebrities have fully immersed themselves in the festive spirit, stepping out in the city to revel in the joyous celebrations. Recently, the radiant actress Rani Mukerji, who had visited the Durga Puja pandal a few days prior, was once again spotted on the auspicious day of Durga Ashtami. Radiating beauty and grace, Rani not only looked stunning but also partook in the vibrant festivities. Adding a touch of tradition, she engaged in the Dhunuchi dance alongside other ladies, including her cousin Tanishaa Mukerji.

Rani Mukerji engages in Dhunuchi dance with Tanishaa Mukerji and others

Yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, Rani Mukerji graced a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Decked up in a resplendent gold saree, complemented by matching earrings and hand jewelry, Rani exuded sheer elegance. The beauty of the traditional Dhunuchi dance came alive as Rani gracefully moved in a circle, holding a clay pot with finesse. In the company of other ladies, including her cousin Tanishaa Mukerji, a vision in a light pink lehenga, and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who shimmered in a white suit, Rani immersed herself in the joyous celebrations. Have a look:

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan get together during Durga Ashtami festivities

Rani Mukerji's cousin, Kajol, also embraced the celebrations of Durga Ashtami. Radiant in a lemon-colored saree paired with a silver blouse, Kajol radiated elegance as she posed for the paparazzi, accompanied by her son Yug. The occasion also witnessed a heartwarming Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion, as Kajol shared the festivities with actress Jaya Bachchan, who adorned herself in a pink and orange saree. They came together for a series of photos with Kajol’s mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa.

Earlier in the week, Rani played host to a dazzling array of stars and extended a warm welcome to them at the pandal. Among the notable guests were her Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Sharvari Wagh, veteran Hema Malini, accompanied by her daughter Esha Deol, and Kiara Advani, among others.

On the work front, Rani was last seen on the big screen in the movie, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Announcements about her upcoming projects are highly awaited.

