WATCH: Rani Mukerji radiates ethereal charm in yellow as she steps out in city with friends for lunch date

Hands down, Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Over the years, from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Black, Mardaani to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, she has proved her versatility and mastery in acting. One of the iconic actresses of the country, Rani is a perfect blend of style and charisma. In a rare instance, the actress was spotted in the city as she stepped out with her friends.

Rani Mukerji stepped out for a lunch date with friends

On Monday, November 6, a while ago, Rani Mukerji was captured by the paparazzi as she stepped out for a lunch date with her friends. In the video, the actress was seen indulging in a candid conversation with her friends as she exited the eatery. One of the friends of Rani planted a sweet kiss on her cheeks before bidding adieu. The actress acknowledged the paps with a sweet smile and a wave before she left in her car.

Take a look:

Rani for her day out kept it casual in a yellow printed long dress. The actress looked chic as she served major Sunny vibes in this ethereal outfit. In addition to this, she carried a beige sling bag. For the hairdo, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress tied a tight ponytail with a center partition.

In addition to this, the actress looked gorgeous carrying immaculate makeup with a dark lip shade. She completed her look with stylish eye shades. Rani accessorized her look with a pair of small earrings, a sleek lariat, and a simple watch.

About Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is happily married to the head honcho of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra. The couple welcomed their first child in 2015 which is a baby girl. They named her Adira. Speaking of Rani’s work front, the actress captivated fans with her exceptional performance in her last release with Ashima Chibber’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Rani Mukerji in her script selection

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Rani shared that she takes time in script selection to wait for the audience’s reaction. “The fact is that I stay at home and replenish myself. I kind of think. I kind of see cinemas from around the world - What is coming and what kind of work people are doing across the globe; Because we as actors are always waiting to get inspired as well," she had said.

