WATCH: Rani Mukerji's power-packed performance during Sindoor Khela on Dussehra

Rani Mukerji is an actress who is often considered one of the most influential names when it comes to female performers in Bollywood. Apart from being a serious artist, she is also a fun person. On Dusshera, her fun side was visible as she was seen performing with full energy during the Sindoor Khela. Check out the video.

Rani Mukerji performs at Sindoor Khela

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, actress Rani Mukerji was spotted in a festive mood. The Bunty Aur Babli actress was seen performing with full zeal during Sindoor Khela. Rani was all smiles as they rang the bell repeatedly amid a crowd. Donned in a lovely red saree, Rani looked breathtaking in a traditional outfit as her face was smeared with red sindoor.

Check out the video!

Rani Mukerji attended Durga Puja pandal with other celebs

Recently, Rani was spotted performing puja at the Sarbojanin Durga Puja in North Mumbai. At that venue, Katrina Kaif was also present in a yellow saree. The duo posed and smiled for the paparazzi.

Sonam Kapoor also posed with Rani at the venue. Dressed in a red outfit, Sonam oozed real festive vibes. Apart from her, Rani's relative Kajol was also there. Further, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, and Jaya Bachchan were also present. At one point, both Kajol and Shroff started dancing on dhol beats. Later, the Parinda actor was also seen distributing prasad to the paps.

Rani Mukerji work front

Rani was recently seen in the drama film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber. The film was based on an actual incident in which the child of an Indian couple Indian was taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011. Upon release, both the film and her performance were well received. This year, she also appeared on the OTT documentary series The Romantics. Before that, she had done the comedy film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

