WATCH: Ranveer Singh accompanies pregnant Deepika Padukone to Mumbai airport; drops wife as she heads out

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exemplify couple goals in the film industry. The powerhouse duo recently delighted their followers with the joyful news of their impending parenthood, as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of their first child in September this year. It's no surprise that Ranveer has been the epitome of a doting husband. He was spotted accompanying mom-to-be Deepika to the Mumbai airport this morning as she departed.

Ranveer Singh sets absolute goals as he drops wife Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport

Today, on March 10, Deepika Padukone was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport in a blue car. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, accompanied her and was seen sitting inside the car. The couple sported beaming smiles as Deepika stepped out of the vehicle. She then made her way towards the security check, ready to embark on her journey to an undisclosed destination.

For her airport look, Deepika donned an oversized brown sweater paired with blue denim pants and complemented the ensemble with chic brown boots. Her minimal makeup, tight ponytail, and sleek black sunglasses added an extra touch of style to her appearance. Carrying a brown handbag, Deepika exuded elegance, with her unmistakable pregnancy glow radiating through. Before heading inside the building, she graciously posed for the awaiting cameras.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding

Over the past weekend, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where Bollywood's crème de la crème gathered. The star-studded affair witnessed Ranveer and Deepika flaunting their impeccable fashion sense throughout the three-day extravaganza. Adding to the glitz and glamor, the couple took center stage during the sangeet ceremony, delivering a captivating performance on the song Gallan Goodiyaan.

The gala was attended by numerous other celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and many more, who joined in the festivities, making it an event to remember.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone twin in white as they leave Jamnagar post Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding