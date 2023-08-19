WATCH: Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon get groovy to Brown Munde at Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash

A number of Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash in Mumbai last night. Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sussanne Khan, Shweta Bachchan along with her children Agastya Nanda and Navya, were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived for the bash. Singer-rapper AP Dhillon, whose docu-series recently released on OTT, was also present at the bash. Now, we have come across a video from the party, and it shows Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon grooving together to Brown Munde.

Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon groove to Brown Munde at Ritesh Sidhwani’s bash

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon next to DJ Ganesh, who took over the console and played Brown Munde. Ranveer and AP Dhillon can be seen singing and grooving to the song together, leaving the guests cheering for them. While Ranveer is seen in a loose white shirt paired with yellow pants, the ‘Dil Nu’ singer donned a black-and-white printed shirt over jeans. Needless to say, AP Dhillon and Ranveer Singh had an absolute blast together at the bash! Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, here are some more inside pictures from the bash, featuring AP Dhillon, Ranveer Singh, Amrita Arora.

AP Dhillon's docu-series, titled 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' premiered on Amazon Prime Video recently. A special screening for the same was held on August 16, and it was attended by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Banita Sandhu, and many others. A video from the screening that surfaced on social media showed Ranveer Singh singing Brown Munde, as the crowd waited for the docuseries to start playing. Ranveer's impromptu performance left AP Dhillon surprised, and he was heard saying, "I love you," to him.

Meanwhile, as the singer's docu-series premiered on OTT, Ranveer Singh gave him a shoutout on Instagram. He wrote, "We all love the music, but the magic behind the music has always been a mystery to most. The new docuseries 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' on Prime Video gives insight into the rise of this enigmatic musical phenomenon. You know AP....now, meet Amrit.”

