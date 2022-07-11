WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai after a super fun US holiday

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned from the US on early Monday morning. The couple were on a week-long holiday where they spent quality time together amidst their hectic shoot schedules. They were snapped at the Mumbai international airport on Monday morning as they walked out holding each other's hand and twinned in tracksuits.

While Deepika opted for a comfortable all-white tracksuit, Ranveer switched up the drama for his airport look in red pants and a beige sweatshirt. Donning his favourite brand Gucci from head to toe, Ranveer also donned a bucket hat, sunglasses and Gucci shoes.

As they arrived, the paparazzi greeted them and the couple were all smiles. They also wished Ranveer a belated Happy Birthday and called the couple a 'hit jodi'.

Check out Deepika and Ranveer's airport video:

Take a look at Deepika and Ranveer's airport photos:

