WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Orry groove to Guru Randhawa’s tunes at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding bash

The richest and most influential family in the country, the Ambanis along with the Merchants are hosting yet another pre-wedding celebration for their to-be-married kids, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Earlier this year, they flew all their imminent national and international guests to Jamnagar to attend a one-of-a-kind soiree where ace singer Rihanna also performed.

For their second pre-wedding bash, the celebs are brought together on a luxurious cruise that was held from May 29 to June 1. In a viral video, Ranveer Singh can be seen setting the stage on fire with Orry. Check it out!

Ranveer Singh dances with Orry to the tunes of Guru Randhawa

Earlier this week, we saw several B-town celebs, right from Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and family to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others jet off to attend the second installment of the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Among the several inside glimpses that are going viral, we got hold of a bomb clip of Ranveer Singh having a blast at the bash. Donning an all-black attire, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor picked social media sensation and 'live-r' Orry in his arms and swung his left and right as Guru Randhawa sang the song Teri Aankhon Ka Ishaara in the background.

Take a look:

It's noteworthy that, unlike their last event, Ranveer wasn’t joined by his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. However, she was recently spotted enjoying a hearty meal with her mother in Mumbai.

More about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise bash

The event started with nearly 800 guests onboarding the luxurious cruise from Italy and enjoying a welcome lunch, soon after. It was followed by a ‘Starry Night’ party. The next day, the celebs enjoyed ‘A Roman Holiday’ and took a stroll in Rome followed by the Toga Party at night.

On May 31, all of them celebrated Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s daughter Veda’s first birthday and on the concluding day, June 1, they will enjoy a masquerade party at Cannes followed by an afterparty called Pardon My French on the cruise. The couple will finally get married on July 12, 2024.

