WATCH: Ranveer Singh and the paparazzi are so EXTRA as actor poses for them with his cricket bat

Ranveer Singh is the definition of all things crazy and OTT and we recently got to witness the same when he met football legend Alan Shearer in Mumbai.

Trust to be the party starter and one would never be disappointed. The actor is the definition of all things crazy and OTT and we recently got to witness the same when he met football legend Alan Shearer in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The actor was snapped with Alan as he spent some time with him and also took to Instagram to talk about his love for the game. Sharing a photo with Alan, Ranveer wrote, "Footballing royalty! Good times with @alanshearer @plforindia."

However, it is post his meeting with Alan that caught our attention. While Alan and Ranveer had a gala time, the actor posed for the paparazzi outside the turf venue soon after. Sporting a cricket bat, Ranveer looked effortlessly smart in a casual white tee and denims outfit. The photographers were more than elated to see Ranveer and the actor posed in at least five different ways to give the paps their perfect shot.

Not just that, in the background you can hear the paparazzi already claiming his upcoming film to be a hit. Phrases like 'Baba, bahot hard' and 'Aag Laga Dega' can be heard. Ranveer, too, was not far behind as he greeted the paps with 'Kya bolte bantai'. His interaction and poses definitely gave us the 'so extra' vibes. But Ranveer defines that, doesn't he?

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, apart from his cricket drama, Ranveer recently wrapped up Jayeshbhai Jordaar after an extensive shoot schedule in Mumbai and Gujarat. He will soon begin working on Takht.

Read More