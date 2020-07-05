WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha transform into Varun & Pakhi respectively as Lootera clocks 7 years

As Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera clocks seven years, we take a look at Varun and Pakhi's quiet love story which won hearts back in 2013.

The year 2013 treated movie buffs with a variety of films at the box office. From the super hit Queen and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to humble dramas such as Kai Po Che to Raanjhanaa, the year was particularly a great one in terms of the content that was being produced. One such quiet love story which made a whole lot of noise at the cinemas was Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera. Starring and , the film released on 5 July, 2013, and clocks seven years today.

So, we decided to go back in time and revisit some videos of the actors and their characters on the film's seventh anniversary and see how did Varun Srivastava and Pakhi Roy Chaudhary actually come to life. Set in the 1950s, Lootera revolved around a conman played by Ranveer and a Bengali landlord's daughter named Pakhi played by Sonakshi. The film was a striking and visual delight and saw the actors dish out one of their finest performances to date.

It would be a lie to say, that Lootera has not developed a fan following over the years. It has made more and more young people rediscover and fall in love with it. Based on O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf, Lootera pulled off an average performance at the box office but impressed critics in a big way.

as Pakhi Roy Chaudhary

Sonakshi Sinha slipped into the character of Pakhi rather effortlessly. Donning sarees, jewellery and the unforgettable bindi, Sonakshi as Pakhi was convincing. While her character was a fun, spirited and yet shy at times, her performance in the latter part of the film as an ailing woman is etched in our minds rather vividly. Sonakshi had once said that playing Pakhi was one of her toughest roles since she had to showcase a character from an era she knew nothing about. However, director Vikramaditya Motwane trusted Sonakshi with the part as he thought she was perfect and confident.

Take a look at Sonakshi's transformation into Pakhi below:

Ranveer Singh as Varun Srivastava/Atmanand Tripathi

Ranveer Singh was praised by many for playing such a complex character in Lootera such early on in his acting career. Ranveer was just two films old at the time and playing the character of Varun was not exactly a walk in the park. In fact, reports also say that he wasn't convinced with the script initially but eventually became confident of essaying the role of a conman. Both Ranveer and Sonakshi portrayed a chemistry that was fresh and relatable. With his slicked back hair and clean shaven look, Ranveer as Varun was a charming conman. The climax of the film was not just heartbreaking, but made the audiences eventually root for Pakhi and Varun.

Take a look at Ranveer's transformation into Varun below:

Lootera also starred a talented supporting cast such as Vikrant Massey, Divya Dutta and Adil Hussain among others. The film's music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya are remembered to this day. We hope Vikramaditya Motwane keeps enthralling us with films like Lootera in future .

What are your thoughts on Lootera? Let us know in the comments below.

