WATCH: Ranveer Singh as Rocky flaunts washboard abs in new Monday Motivation video; Deepika Padukone REACTS

Ranveer Singh is currently making headlines as he promotes his next film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor is not just known for his diverse range of roles or his bold and vibrant fashion, but he is also a fitness icon in the country. Ranveer has shared a new video in which he can be seen serving fitness goals as he flaunts his toned abs and muscles. The fans immediately reacted by gushing over his hot body.

Ranveer Singh raises the hotness quotient in new footage from RRKPK

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Monday, July 24, and released new footage from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is reportedly his entry scene from the film. The video opens with a shot of Ranveer lying on the bed in red underpants, with a Punjabi song playing in the background. He wakes up and is then seen exercising and flaunting his washboard abs and toned muscles. There is also a shot of him in the shower and he wraps a towel ‘RR’ which assumedly stands for Rocky Randhawa, his character. He dresses up in a printed shirt accompanied with eccentric accessories and shoes. At the end, he is posing in front of the mirror and flexing his body, as he stands in his luxurious room with paintings of him lining up the walls. Ranveer is serving some major self love goals in the video and he captioned the post as, “Monday Aa.. #MondayMotivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK.”

Wife Deepika Padukone and others react to Ranveer Singh’s hot video

Ranveer Singh aka Rocky is on a roll. People have loved his ‘desi munda’ avatar in the video. His wife Deepika Padukone couldn’t stop drooling over the video in the comments. The fans also immediately started gushing over his hot and fit body. One fan commented, “The perfect motivation” while another said, “This is the hottest thing I have seen in a long time.” Others took inspiration from Ranveer’s workout dedication. One person said, “I’ma hittin the gym bye” and another comment read, “You are “The Sign” of Self love, focus, dedication & Passion.” Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also dropped the fire and punch emoji. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Whattttttttttt like whatttttt the screen is on fireeeeeeee hot hot hot.”

Earlier today, Ranveer was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with co-star Alia Bhatt as they left for Kolkata where they will launch the new song from their film, Dhindhora Baje Re. Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hits the big screens on July 28.

