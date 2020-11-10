  1. Home
WATCH: Ranveer Singh brings back the madness as he climbs on car to greet fans, reminds them to wash hands

Given the Covid 19 situation, Ranveer Singh who would normally happily jump in for selfies and delight fans, greeted them a little differently this time around. Check out the video below.
Mumbai
Ranveer Singh on car to greet fans. WATCH: Ranveer Singh brings back the madness as he climbs on car to greet fans, reminds them to wash hands.
After spending months holed up inside their homes, celebrities are now slowly stepping out and resuming work. With shoots lined up amid the busy festive season, the week started on a busy note for the paparazzi. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan to Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday being snapped in the city, Bollywood buffs were in for a treat as the stars dished out various looks. 

One of them was Ranveer who seen arriving on set and his chiseled body was hard to miss. Post his evening pack-up, the actor was   swarmed by fans near his set location. Given the Covid situation, Ranveer who would happily jump in for selfies and delight fans, greeted his fans a little differently this time around.  

The actor climbed atop his car and began waving out to the crowd. From throwing some flying kisses to posing with the heart sign, Ranveer sent his fans into a frenzy. While he was at it, Ranveer also gestured and reminded his fans to wash their hands and keep it sanitised. Ranveer, however, did not remove his mask and glares as he met fans from a distance in a grey hooded jacket and a pair of black shorts. 

Check out Ranveer Singh's meet and greet fans in the time of Covid 19:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#RanveerSingh snapped post his shoot. Climbs up on his car so he can address his fans well.  Rachana Shah

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Ranveer has been raising the heat on Instagram with his latest physical transformation and sending his fans into a meltdown. 

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh flaunts his toned physique and white glasses as he goes out and about in the city

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

