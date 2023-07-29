WATCH: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone get chatty as they leave Karan Johar's RARKPK success party

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most cute couples of Bollywood. Not only do they steal the show with their PDA but their romantic shenanigans always endears. Be it posting loved-up photos with each other or dropping flirtatious comments on each other's posts, DeepVeer often delight their fans with their cute chemistry. Amid the massive wave of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the box office, a video of Rocky, Ranveer Singh, and his real-life ‘Rani’, Deepika Padukone, is doing rounds on social media.

Ranveer Singh, who is ruling the silver screens with Alia Bhatt with their freshly released movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebrated the success of RARPK at Karan Johar’s house on Friday night. Ranveer attended the bash with his actor-wife Deepika Padukone. A video of the duo leaving from Karan Johar’s pad post the party has gone viral on social media. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s viral video

In the now viral video, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen sitting next to each other in their car. As the video moves further, we see Ranveer and Deepika laughing and indulging in a conversation as they leave Johar’s residence.

While Ranveer can be seen sporting a white t-shirt and a black cap, Deepika, on the other hand, can be seen donning a chic green floral shirt. DeepVeer’s new video has grabbed many eye-balls on the internet and the comments section is flooded with heart and fire emojis. Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Rocky with her real Rani”.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee. Besides Ranveer and Alia, the movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Released on July 28, the movie reportedly earned Rs. 11.50 crore on the first day of its release.

