WATCH: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai post celebrating his birthday in Alibaug

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in town. They never fail to leave their fans in awe with their social media PDA. Recently, Ranveer celebrated his birthday and his fans and friends flooded social media with warm wishes. However, some of them were seen expressing disappointment after the actress didn't wish him on social media. Days after his birthday, Deepika shared a cheerful post for him on Instagram. On Sunday night, Ranveer too shared an adorable picture with his wife to thank everyone for the birthday wishes. Post sharing the picture, the couple was reportedly seen returning to Mumbai post celebrating Ranveer's birthday in Alibaug.

Fans react as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone get clicked in the city

Fans of DeepVeer sighed in relief after they were spotted on Sunday night in the city. After Deepika didn't wish him on his birthday, it was speculated that things are not well between them. But the couple rubbished the claims after they made a joint appearance. A paparazzo shared a video in which Ranveer is seen sitting in the front seat of his car. He is seen talking to Deepika who is seemingly seated in the back seat. The duo returned from Alibaug after spending a cozy birthday celebration. Have a look:

After the video was shared online, fans were seen going gaga over their appearance. A fan wrote, "Not me waiting for deepika to get out from the car." Another fan wrote, "Deepveer." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, on Sunday, took to his Instagram story and shared a black-and-white picture with his better half. The duo looked all things cute in it. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes."

Work front

Ranveer is currently gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. It will release in theatres on July 28. On the other hand, Deepika has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

