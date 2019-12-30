Watch: Ranveer Singh goes window shopping with sister Ritika looking for ladies handbags

While the fans were going gaga and shouting on seeing Ranveer, the actor along with sister Ritika was seen looking around for handbags.

is one such actor who never fails to miss the headlines. From his looks to his quirky gestures, the actor always grabs headlines and makes sure to entertain his fans. While Ranveer's wife and actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak, looks like the Gully Boy actor has got a new company. The actor was recently spotted at a shopping mall in Mumbai. A video on the internet has gone viral which shows Ranveer doing something new.

In the video, while the fans were going gaga and shouting on seeing Ranveer, the actor along with sister Ritika was seen looking around for handbags. Ranveer was dressed in a white tee and a red fedora hat and was searching for the right one. The Padmaavat actor is seen taking suggestions from her sister who is donning a black casual and is carrying a red purse. Ranveer was spotted waving to his fans while looking for the perfect handbag.

Check out Ranveer Singh's video here:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The film will bring together Deepika and Ranveer for the first time after their marriage. Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Romi Dev in the film. The film will release on April 10, 2020. An earlier report had stated that after ‘83, Deepika had rejected 3 films with Ranveer. '83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar. The story narrates Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

