WATCH: Ranveer Singh plants kiss on Deepika Padukone's cheek as they dance with Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to dish out major couple goals with their cute antics. After staying away from the limelight for a while, B-town's favorite couple was seen attending Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception in the city on Sunday evening. Deepika and Ranveer looked all things stunning in their traditional outfits. After the grand party, several inside videos surfaced on social media and fans can't stop gushing over Deepika and Ranveer taking over the stage at the reception.

Fans go gaga over Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's PDA at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception

On Sunday night, the Deol family hosted a star-studded reception for Karan and Drisha in the city. Celebs including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer, Deepika, Kapil Sharma and others were seen attending in style. Post the grand celebration, several fan clubs have now shared inside videos from the reception. Ranveer and Deepika's dancing video has grabbed everyone's attention.

Singer Sonu Nigam was seen setting the mood at Karan and Drisha's reception. In the video, Ranveer and Deepika are seen dancing to the song Kishore Kumar's Om Shanti Om with the newlywed couple. While grooving to the song, Ranveer is seen planting a sweet kiss on Deepika's cheek. In one of the videos, Ranveer and Deepika are seen sitting next to each other hand-in-hand and enjoying Sonu's performance. A video also features Ranveer performing with Bobby Deol on stage on his song Naiyo Naiyo.

The power couple even posed with Dharmendra, Kapil and his wife Ginni. The picture was shared by a fan club on social media.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be soon seen with Dharmendra in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The teaser will be launched soon.

ALSO READ: Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others arrive in style