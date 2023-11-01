WATCH: Ranveer Singh plants sweet kiss on Deepika Padukone’s cheek as they exit a grand event in Mumbai

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to shell out major couple goals. Whether it’s PDA and fun banter on social media, to their joint appearances in public, Ranveer and Deepika leave fans in awe of their chemistry. Last night they attended a grand event in Mumbai. A video of them exiting the event has surfaced, and Ranveer is seen sweetly kissing his wife’s cheek!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone serve couple goals as they exit a grand event

A video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exiting the event has emerged on social media. It shows them smiling and having a conversation with Nita Ambani as they bid goodbye and wait for their car to arrive. Ranveer is then seen kissing Deepika’s cheek, as they head to their car.

Needless to say, the couple has left us swooning with their sweet display of affection.

Check out the video below!

Last night, Deepika Padukone made a glamorous appearance at an event in Mumbai, and she stole the show in an off-shoulder grey dress teamed with knee-high black boots. Looks like she changed her outfit for the party post the event, and was seen in a black latex dress as she exited the venue. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also looked dapper in a stylish black outfit.

The event was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and many others.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming projects

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, in which she will be seen playing a cop Shakti Shetty. She also has Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Singham Again. He also has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in the pipeline.

