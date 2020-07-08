  1. Home
WATCH: Ranveer Singh randomly starts grooving to 'I Hate You' from Delhi Belly in a room full of people

Shared by Anusha Dandekar as she wished him, the video showed Ranveer Singh randomly breaking into a jig in a room full of people. Check out the video below.
Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly the party starter. The actor's crazy energy is often the highlight of many events and so are his outfits and accessories. On Wednesday, we came across one such video which was shared by host and actress Anusha Dandekar. Taking to her Instagram, Anusha shared a video giving us further proof of Ranveer's eccentric avatar. While Anusha was extending belated birthday wishes to the actor, her video showed Ranveer randomly breaking into a jig in a room full of people.   

In the video, Ranveer can be see donning a pair of fun shades, white kurta and dancing to the groovy number 'I Hate You' from Delhi Belly. Anusha, who is shooting the video, pans the camera towards to Ranveer who does a few steps leaving her in splits. For the unversed, the song featured Anusha opposite Aamir Khan for Delhi Belly and was a hit. Anusha's caption for the video read, "I’m late to wish him again but he’s so easy to celebrate at anytime! Love his energyyyy!!! And the fact that he put on my song to dance too! Hehe #goodvibes @ranveersingh..@_aamirkhan #delhibelly." 

Check out the video below:

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 35th birthday just two days ago and received a whole lot of love on social media. His wife Deepika Padukone also wished him calling the actor 'the light of her life'. "The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You! #happybirthday."   

Take a look at their stunning picture below:

