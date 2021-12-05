Watch Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan groove on Atrangi Re song ‘Chaka Chak’ as they meet in Delhi

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her next release Atrang Re co starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The trailer has already received an overwhelming response and now the latest released track Chaka Chak is also getting love from the fans. The song has been trending ever since it has released. The lead actress, who is in New Delhi, is seen promoting the song on digital platforms immensely. Earlier, she grooved with Madhuri Dixit on the song and now latest to join is Ranveer Singh.

Both actors were seen dancing on the song ‘Chaka Chak’. Sara, who was dressed in a bottle green colour salwar suit, showed her dance step to which Ranveer was seen matching. The actor was dressed in white pants and a tshirt paired with a brown colour leather jacket. Both had worked earlier in Simmba together. Even the actress shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh. Proving yet again why he’s King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You’re.”

To note, Ranveer Singh is currently in Delhi for the shooting of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co starring Alia Bhatt. Even Sara was also in the national capital with her mother. She had shared pictures with Janhvi Kapoor, who was also in the city for an event.

Watch the video here:

Coming back to Atrangi Re, the film is helmed by Anand L. Rai. In the film, Sara will be playing the role of a Bihari girl named Rinku who continues to be in love with both her husband (played by Dhanush) and her lover (played by Akshay). The film is scheduled to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

