WATCH: Ranveer Singh showers love on MS Dhoni on the football field; Ibrahim Ali Khan & Shreyas Iyer also join

Several football enthusiasts from the world of Bollywood and Cricket joined forces on the football field to sweat it out. Superstar , who is known to be a lover of sports joined the former captain and legendary player Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the field. In the video, shared by a paparazzi Instagram page, the two of them could be seen playing football on the field while Ranveer showered love on MSD. Both of them could be seen running around the field before the match began while Ranveer is hugging it out with MS Dhoni.

Another prolific cricketer Shreyas Iyer also came along on the football field. ’s son is also a sports enthusiast and is often seen on the football field along with other celebrities on Sundays. After MS Dhoni had retired from international cricket, many stars celebrated the adoration for their favorite cricketer. Ranveer Singh had shared a post on Instagram along with two throwback pictures with MSD. His post read, “I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence.”

Ranveer ’s heartfelt post further read, “I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him. When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace, and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect, and reverence for him grew even stronger.”

