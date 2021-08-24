Watch: Ranveer Singh shows he’s the life of party as he dances for Deepika Padukone at his mom's birthday bash

is one of the top actors in Bollywood who is known for this quirky style and enthusiastic personality. The actor always exudes happy vibes and changes the atmosphere with his mere presence. Interestingly, the Gully Boy star recently made the headlines after he was papped with his wife as they headed to celebrate Ranveer’s mother’s birthday. Needless to say, watching Ranveer and Deepika in one frame is always a treat for the eyes.

And now we have got our hands on an inside video from Ranveer’s mother’s birthday bash and the actor’s enthusiastic avatar is once again winning hearts. In the video, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor was seen enjoying every bit of the party. This isn’t all. He was also seen grooving for his wife Deepika. Ranveer was dishing out cowboy vibes in his white coloured vest and black ripped jeans which he had paired with a black hat and his swag was unmissable. He was slaying with his stunning moves as he performed for Deepika.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Besides, Ranveer has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . This isn’t all. He has also been roped in for the Bollywood remake of Tamil psychological thriller Anniyan which will be helmed by Shankar.

