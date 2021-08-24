Watch: Ranveer Singh shows he’s the life of party as he dances for Deepika Padukone at his mom's birthday bash

Watch: Ranveer Singh shows he’s the life of party as he dances for Deepika Padukone at his mom's birthday bash
Ranveer Singh is one of the top actors in Bollywood who is known for this quirky style and enthusiastic personality. The actor always exudes happy vibes and changes the atmosphere with his mere presence. Interestingly, the Gully Boy star recently made the headlines after he was papped with his wife Deepika Padukone as they headed to celebrate Ranveer’s mother’s birthday. Needless to say, watching Ranveer and Deepika in one frame is always a treat for the eyes.

And now we have got our hands on an inside video from Ranveer’s mother’s birthday bash and the actor’s enthusiastic avatar is once again winning hearts. In the video, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor was seen enjoying every bit of the party. This isn’t all. He was also seen grooving for his wife Deepika. Ranveer was dishing out cowboy vibes in his white coloured vest and black ripped jeans which he had paired with a black hat and his swag was unmissable. He was slaying with his stunning moves as he performed for Deepika.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Besides, Ranveer has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. This isn’t all. He has also been roped in for the Bollywood remake of Tamil psychological thriller Anniyan which will be helmed by Shankar.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Anniyan remake in legal soup after producer Ravichandran decides to move to HC against makers

Credits: Bollywood Pap


Comments
Anonymous : Ranveer's pleasure is to see his wife and family happy. He takes his power from there
Anonymous : Ranveer likes to entertain his family and especially his wife, to pamper her.
Anonymous : RAM and LEELA put us in a meeting on the internet these days, as every time they appear together, holding hands nicely and happy. A magical couple, big story family. Always Deepveer!
Anonymous : Deepika and Ranveer will divorce in 2025
Anonymous : Deepika & Ranveer Will be forever! o
Anonymous : Anonymous, we know you've written such lines before. You dream, RANVEER & DEEPIKA is for life! by the way your favorites, anonymous will get married? Deepveer, this golden couple is very happy and new fans, very excited.
Anonymous : Anonymous, we know that you cry like your old unmarried actor. Deepika & Ranveer have a unique, special, strong connection for life!
Anonymous : some comments are repeated obsessively just like the polls on this platform. but it's ok. the audience is going
Anonymous : ranveer, you made the big party we'll talk in town for a long time. your gorgeous wife, deepika took everyone's eyes. it was and was just like your wedding, the wedding we're still talking about and we'll talk about. Long live your wife and the whole family, deepveer.
Anonymous : ranveer with deepika, you broke the internet. a beautiful party just like in your fairytale wedding style. you are amazing
Anonymous : The love, understanding and balance between them takes place in excellent conditions! RS with DP, A couple, a wonderful family!
Anonymous : Love, passion, sensuality is called Deepika with Ranveer!
Anonymous : The way they both hold hands is absolutely fantastic. Together Deepveer, always with the Bhavnani Singh-Padukone family with great joy. YES with all my heart FOR DEEPVEER!
Anonymous : A Delight couple. pleasure, love in action Ranveer & Deepika.
Anonymous : Deepika & Ranveer the standard of love.
Anonymous : He is copying Salman Khan.. haha
Anonymous : Ranveer with Deepika when love, balance and happiness join hands. Story family!
Anonymous : I like everything ranveer with his beautiful queen, deepika. the whole family is dreaming
Anonymous : deepika with ranveer a success. the whole family will love and admire you. congratulations!
Anonymous : A big happy family, Deepveer. Beautiful party!
Anonymous : renveer you broke the internet with your beautiful wife.
Anonymous : You're phenomenal with deepika next to you, ranveer.
Anonymous : all eyes on deepveer, action.beautiful family
Anonymous : even if this platform feels uncomfortable we will post comments about deepveer and their wonderful families
Anonymous : ranveer with deepika when love, balance and happiness join hands. story family!
Anonymous : King of love with Queen of hearts Ranveer & Deepika.
Anonymous : A wonderful destiny when DEEPVEER became a family.
Anonymous : Beautiful couple Deepveer. enjoy that you are and have a wonderful family. congratulations!
Anonymous : Deepika and Ranveer absolutely lovely.
Anonymous : deepika's happiness is best reflected in his ranveer's eyes. yes, beautiful whole family
Anonymous : deepika you are a happy woman. you have a husband who loves you like crazy, he has eyes only for you and you have a big beautiful family!
Anonymous : what a wonderful family, what a happy husband and wife, all with the name deepveer
Anonymous : I like everything ranveer with his beautiful queen, deepika. the whole family is dreaming
Anonymous : deepika, what makes your husband ranveer dear and you look so beautiful? we want your joy too! Anyway, congratulations to both you and the whole Bhavnani & Padukone family!
Anonymous : deepika with ranveer a success. the whole family will love and admire you. congratulations!
Anonymous : a big happy family, deepveer. beautiful party
Anonymous : renveer you broke the internet with your beautiful wife.
Anonymous : You're phenomenal with deepika next to you, ranveer.
Anonymous : all eyes on deepveer, action.beautiful family
Anonymous : Most stunning husband and wife,RANVEER & DEEPIKA! Yay,Beautiful whole family Bhavnani-Padukone!
Anonymous : even if this platform feels uncomfortable we will post comments about deepveer and their wonderful families
Anonymous : all eyes on deepveer, action.beautiful family
Anonymous : You're phenomenal with deepika next to you, ranveer.
Anonymous : renveer you broke the internet with your beautiful wife.
Anonymous : a big happy family, deepveer. beautiful party
Anonymous : deepika with ranveer a success. the whole family will love and admire you. congratulations!
Anonymous : deepika, what makes your husband ranveer dear and you look so beautiful? we want your joy too! Anyway, congratulations to both you and the whole Bhavnani & Padukone family!
Anonymous : I like everything ranveer with his beautiful queen, deepika. the whole family is dreaming
Anonymous : what a wonderful family, what a happy husband and wife, all with the name deepveer
Anonymous : deepika you are a happy woman. you have a husband who loves you like crazy, he has eyes only for you and you have a big beautiful family!
Anonymous : this pair captivates and will captivate the audience enormously. you are wonderful and very good, your whole family is special. only deepveer forever
Anonymous : ranveer with deepika when love, balance and happiness join hands. story family!
Anonymous : ranveer and deepika the key to success.nice!
Anonymous : The happiest man in the world, ranveer because he has a beautiful and united wife and family! Congratulations!
Anonymous : ranveer, so always spend: your beloved wife continuously and the whole family next to you! deepveer greeting cards!
Anonymous : love and the whole family deepveer.beautiful
Anonymous : ranveer and deepika dream couple. wonderful family.
Anonymous : I like deepveer and the whole family. Elegant and tasteful party
Anonymous : Ranveer, you broke the internet with your beautiful wife, Deepika. Beautiful family and party!
Anonymous : successful party, beautiful wife, wonderful whole family. everything deepveer
Anonymous : Ranveer loves Deepika very much and has fun. You have a great family!
Anonymous : Ranveer loves and entertains his wife with all his heart. Yes, for the whole RS&DP family!
Anonymous : The love, understanding and balance between them takes place in excellent conditions! RS with DP, A couple, a wonderful family!
Anonymous : Unique couple, love for eternity, inheritance of this attractive couple. Amazing pair,Deepika forever with Ranveer ! thank you,
Anonymous : Ranveer with Deepika my beauty couple.
Anonymous : Wonderful family Ranveer with Deepika.
Anonymous : We love only Deepika with Ranveer.
Anonymous : Yes Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is amazing.
Anonymous : The Best couple Deepika with Ranveer. THE GREAT WHOLE FAMILY!
Anonymous : deepika with ranveer a success. the whole family will love and admire you. congratulations!
Anonymous : She was embarassed! Nothing cute about this
Anonymous : Right! Like he always wants to be center of attention!
Anonymous : deepika, what makes your husband ranveer dear and you look so beautiful? we want your joy too! Anyway, congratulations to both you and the whole Bhavnani & Padukone family!
Anonymous : I like everything ranveer with his beautiful queen, deepika. the whole family is dreaming
Anonymous : This couple has clearly in their genes, family and love. DEEPVEER!
Anonymous : The King of Love with his beautiful wife, Queen of Hearts, Ranveer & Deepika!
Anonymous : Two souls full of love Dp with RS, it's absolutely magical.
Anonymous : HOT FAMILY DEEPIKA with RANVEER !
Anonymous : Ranveer,the amount of love you give to Deepika is the sweetest thing . You are a real man, respected, loved and handsome!
Anonymous : RANVEER and DEEPIKA, have been constantly eyeing each other since they met. Both are personalities who bring in the other a lot of naturalness, safety, balance. An accomplished family that follows the natural path of the couple, with joy, love, with their parents next to them, an important achievement of the couple, a blessing. A pleasant team, a pleasure to follow!
Anonymous : Dear DP & RS, we are waiting for news about you two together non-stop, just as we are waiting for a warm bread every day, hour, minute. We, the fans live for you and next to you and we are very happy for your beautiful family!
Anonymous : Ranveer always intertwines his hands beautifully with his lady love, Deepika. Yes, Beautiful family!
Anonymous : This intelligent man, with a big heart and full of love, Ranveer, conquered this delicate woman, Deepika, forming a beautiful, harmonious and pleasant family. Deepika's respect and love has a sure name, Ranveer. Ranveer's sensitivity and love is called, Deepika, this is this passionate couple!
Anonymous : Ranveer a wonderful man. He wanted Deepika to be his, he has her, he loves her and he will take care of her. Amazing!
Anonymous : Hands together, husband with his beautiful wife, beautiful family, balance and the essence of life, DP & RS!
Anonymous : Dear ones, you don't even know how much joy you create for people, fans in general. You are unique, strong and you will look beautiful together. Very good, Deepveer!
Anonymous : A couple that naturally fascinates and attracts the eyes, regardless of the situation. DEEPVEER
Anonymous : the real deepveer movie with the title "a happy wife loved by a passionate husband". pleasant viewing still dear audience
Anonymous : what can you say when a couple is beautiful than to admire with pleasure this special pair made to delight the eyes all the time.deepveer is magical
Anonymous : A dream team, an amazing balance, an unparalleled love, all bearing only the magical name DeepVeer!
Anonymous : Ranveer, love your wife, she is yours! Deepika enjoy love, you are both made for passion and love! LOVE IS YOUR HERITAGE!
Anonymous : Very good, DEEPIKA! Let us rejoice with your husband like this all our lives! That's what you're made for, you're EXCEPTIONAL! Your very clear legacy is "YOU MAKE ME FEEL"!
Anonymous : what a wonderful family, what a happy husband and wife, all with the name deepveer
Anonymous : deepika you are a happy woman. you have a husband who loves you like crazy, he has eyes only for you and you have a big beautiful family!
Anonymous : this pair captivates and will captivate the audience enormously. you are wonderful and very good, your whole family is special. only deepveer forever
Anonymous : ranveer with deepika when love, balance and happiness join hands. story family!
Anonymous : ranveer and deepika the key to success. bravo!
Anonymous : The happiest man in the world, ranveer because he has a beautiful and united wife and family! Congratulations!
Anonymous : ranveer, so always spend: your beloved wife continuously and the whole family next to you! deepveer greeting cards!
Anonymous : love and the whole family deepveer.beautiful
Anonymous : ranveer and deepika dream couple. wonderful family.
Anonymous : I love the deepveer and the whole family. Elegant and tasteful party
Anonymous : Ranveer, you broke the internet with your beautiful wife, Deepika. Beautiful family and party!
Anonymous : successful party, beautiful wife, wonderful whole family. everything deepveer
Anonymous : beautiful deepveer party
Anonymous : Ranveer loves Deepika very much and has fun. You have a great family!
Anonymous : Ranveer loves and entertains his wife with all his heart. Yes, for the whole RS&DP family!
Anonymous : Deepika was clearly uncomfortable through out the video
Anonymous : even if this platform feels uncomfortable we will post comments about deepveer and their wonderful families
Anonymous : all eyes on deepveer, action.beautiful family
Anonymous : You're phenomenal with deepika next to you, ranveer.
Anonymous : renveer you broke the internet with your beautiful wife.
Anonymous : a big happy family, deepveer. beautiful party
Anonymous : deepika with ranveer a success. the whole family will love and admire you. congratulations!
Anonymous : ranveer with deepika when love, balance and happiness join hands. story family!
Anonymous : ranveer and deepika dream couple. wonderful family.
Anonymous : ye khud he videos leak kartay hain to portray themselves cool and different. Public ko pagal bna rahay hain sab! hate him
Anonymous : deepika, what makes your husband ranveer dear and you look so beautiful? we want your joy too! Anyway, congratulations to both you and the whole Bhavnani & Padukone family!
Anonymous : I like everything ranveer with his beautiful queen, deepika. the whole family is dreaming
Anonymous : what a wonderful family, what a happy husband and wife, all with the name deepveer
Anonymous : deepika you are a happy woman. you have a husband who loves you like crazy, he has eyes only for you and you have a big beautiful family!
Anonymous : this pair captivates and will captivate the audience enormously. you are wonderful and very good, your whole family is special. only deepveer forever
Anonymous : I like deepveer and the whole family. Elegant and tasteful party
Anonymous : beautiful deepveer party
Anonymous : Ewww! Pr drama
Anonymous : So pure ..RS DP
Anonymous : ranveer and deepika the key to success.nice!
Anonymous : The happiest man in the world, ranveer because he has a beautiful and united wife and family! Congratulations!
Anonymous : ranveer, so always spend: your beloved wife continuously and the whole family next to you! deepveer greeting cards!
Anonymous : love and the whole family deepveer.beautiful
Anonymous : successful party, beautiful wife, wonderful whole family. everything deepveer Ranveer, you broke the internet with your beautiful wife, Deepika. Beautiful family and party!
Anonymous : Ranveer loves Deepika very much and has fun. You have a great family!
Anonymous : Ranveer loves and entertains his wife with all his heart. Yes, for the whole RS&DP family!
