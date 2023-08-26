WATCH: Ranveer Singh spotted leaving a designer store with mom, sister; fans react

Ranveer Singh has been basking in the massive success of his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This Karan Johar directorial venture also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. Upon release, the movie met with a positive critical response and strong box-office results. Recently, the talented actor was seen indulging in some late-night shopping spree.

Ranveer Singh seen shopping with his family

Ranveer was recently spotted by Pinkvilla's videographers as he was seen leaving a designer store in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his mother and sister. The Band Baaja Baarat actor had donned a black t-shirt and black striped pajama; it was paired immaculately with matching black spectacles. Ranveer opened the door for his mother and made sure she sat comfortably in the back seat of his SUV. Check out the video.

People react to Ranveer Singh's video

Right after the video went viral, a lot of people took to the comment section to express their feelings. One user praised Ranveer for dressing up in black. "Ranveer in black and normal clothes is kind of hot", the comment read. Another user admired Ranveer for respecting women. She wrote, "He's a gentleman treats women with respect whether wife or mom."

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh on the work front

Ranveer has been courting heaps of praise for portraying Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Earlier this month, Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 with Ranveer. This will be the first movie in the installment to not feature Shah Rukh Khan as the titular gangster. Ranveer took to his social media account to express his gratitude towards Farhan for giving him the opportunity. He said that he hopes to make both Amitabh Bachchan (the original Don from the 1978 film) and SRK proud. A teaser video featuring Ranveer as Don was released. In it, he is seen reciting some exciting lines as the titular anti-hero. For years, fans have been awaiting a third entry into the franchise. Their wait has finally been rewarded and how. Ranveer is expected to kickstart shooting for the film sometime next year. Don 3 is planned to be released theatrically in 2025.