WATCH: Ranveer Singh surprises AP Dhillon by singing Brown Munde leaving the singer to react like THIS

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The actor also recently grabbed the headlines after it was announced that he will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. Now, Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance since the announcement, and the Gully Boy actor was seen attending the grand screening event of Ind-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon’s docuseries, titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind.

Ranveer Singh hypes up AP Dhillon by singing Brown Munde

For the screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, Ranveer Singh donned a white silk blazer and matching pants. He made heads turn as he posed with AP Dhillon, and was seen interacting with him on the red carpet. Now, a video from the screening has gone viral on social media, and it shows Ranveer Singh singing AP Dhillon’s popular song Brown Munde. As the crowd waited for the docuseries to start playing, Ranveer Singh raised the energy levels in the theatre by singing and grooving to Brown Munde. Needless to say, Ranveer’s impromptu performance got the crowd super-excited, and they were seen singing along with Ranveer.

AP Dhillon, who was seen in the front of the theatre, showered Ranveer with love, and said, “I love you.” Check out the video below!

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind Screening

The grand screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night, and was attended by a number of celebrities. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Mrunal Thakur, MC Stan, AP Dhillon’s rumored girlfriend and actress Banita Sandhu, and many others arrived for the screening.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 18. The docuseries reportedly gives an insight into the ‘Dil Nu’ singer’s outstanding journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, and how he became a renowned global music sensation.

