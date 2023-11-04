WATCH: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash; sings for wifey Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan was showered with love and warm wishes on November 2 as he turned 58. The actor organized a grand private birthday party in Mumbai. The star-studded birthday bash was attended by several Bollywood celebrities along with some notable figures. A bunch of inside pictures and videos from the party surfaced on the internet already. Now, a new video featuring Ranveer Singh singing to his wife Deepika Padukone by turning into a DJ has gone viral.

Ranveer Singh joins Mika Singh as he turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash

The grand party included a DJ set too. A video on Instagram shows Ranveer Singh singing his heart out with singer Mika Singh as he turned DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party. The actor who donned a white shirt and black pants was also seen dedicating a song to his lovely wife and actress Deepika Padukone. He also placed his hand to his heart while singing to his wife. Watch the video:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor is set to be seen in Singham Again. The cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, and others. The film will be released on August 15, 2024.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Ranveer is gearing up for Singham Again. “Simmba is among the most notorious cops of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and the filmmaker has a special connection with the character. As mentioned in the poster, the character arc of Ranveer’s Simmba is like Hanuman from Ramayana and the actor has a key role to play in Singham’s journey in Singham Again,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added, "Even Ranveer loves Simmba. It’s his massiest role to date. He will be completing his portions on Singham Again by December."

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, apart from Rohit Shetty's Sigham Again. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.

