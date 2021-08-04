WATCH: Ranveer Singh's aqua blue Aston Martin is as loud as his clothes; Actor sends onlookers into a frenzy.

and his sartorial choices have often made for great headlines. From eccentric to downright shocking, the actor never fails to make heads turn. Now, in the absence of red carpet events, Ranveer Singh is sending the paparazzi into a tizzy with his hot wheels. On Wednesday, Ranveer was snapped exiting his dance class in the suburbs of Mumbai. While one would imagine any celeb to be dressed down after rehearsals, that wasn't the case with Ranveer Singh.

In fact, Ranveer's style quotient was quite high as the actor stepped out in a ombre shade pink tracksuit. But more than the outfit it was the actor's swanky Aston Martin ride that grabbed eyeballs. While he waved out from a distance, Ranveer matched his shoes with his super bright aqua blue car.

You could spot the car from a distance and Ranveer exited the premises in style. During his exit, the actor sent onlookers into a frenzy as several gathered around the car and flashed their phones in order to get a photo.

Check out Ranveer Singh 's video below:

While Ranveer Singh owns several luxury cars, this Aston Martin holds a special place in the actor's heart. He had reportedly purchased it a few years ago in the shade of white but looks like the actor has given it a fresh paint job. The cost of the luxury Aston Martin Rapide S ranges around Rs 3.9 crore and it comes with a 6.0-litre V12 engine It also gives an impressive speed of 327 km/h.

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh's aqua blue car? Let us know in the comments below.

