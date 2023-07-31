WATCH: Ranveer Singh's chivalrous gesture for wife Deepika Padukone is winning hearts on the Internet

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and their chemistry is palpable. Throughout their relationship of over ten years, the couple has often indulged in cute PDA in front of the cameras or on their social media handles. Recently, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted outside fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s store in Mumbai. The video has gone viral on the internet and Ranveer’s chivalrous gesture for his wife is winning the hearts of the fans.

Ranveer Singh’s gesture for wife Deepika Padukone

A video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone outside designer Sabyasachi’s showroom in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. In the video from July 30, Ranveer looked dapper in a white t-shirt and a denim jacket paired with white pants, white shoes and a brown hat. Deepika looked stylish in a white top with denim pants and flats. Ranveer can be seen getting out of the car and then running to the other side, in order to open the car door for his wife Deepika. The two then walked hand-in-hand towards the store and stopped on the steps to pose for the cameras.

This gesture of Ranveer has won the hearts of the netizens. The people were touched by the respect the couple shared for each other. One fan wrote, “The cutest and most sincere couple. They have been together for more than 10 years, respect and love for each other is still visible in their relationship!,” while another person said, “A man with golden heart.. he’s the best.” One fan called Ranveer ‘husband material.’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s work front

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with co-star Alia Bhatt. It marks his first collaboration with director Karan Johar. He is reportedly set to headline Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise and will be reuniting with Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which releases on September 7. She is starring opposite Prabhas in her upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD. Siddharth Anand’s action film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan is also in her lineup.

