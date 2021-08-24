WATCH: Ranveer Singh's mom is cooler than him & we have proof; Don't miss his father's dance on 'Khalibali'

Recently, along with his wife Deepika Padukone, were spotted heading to a restaurant to celebrate the actor's mother's birthday. The celebration seemed to have been attended by close friends and family. Although the pictures that the paps managed to click outside the venue are floating on the internet since that day, few inside videos have surfaced on the internet since yesterday that has all our attention. In the video, we can see Ranveer's parents matching up to the actor's dance steps.

Ranveer Singh is a super energetic person in real life, and we all have seen that. But, did you know that his parents are equally fun? Well, the video from Ranveer's mother's birthday bash has been going viral on social media. In one of the videos, we can see the Befikre actor's mother trying to copy his son's dance steps and acing it. The crowd appears to be enjoying the mother-son duo killing it on the dance floor. The best part is that Ranveer Singh's mother does not seem to be getting shy or does not hesitate a bit to match up with his son's dance steps.

Well, if that was not enough, Ranveer Singh continued his dance performance and got into the character of Khilji the moment his song Khalibali from the movie Padmaavat started playing. This time it was his dad to accompany him. Both the father and son gave a brilliant performance, and we are amazed to see Ranveer's father acing the madness of Khilji in his performance. He even got the hook step correct.

We bet that everyone at the party must have had a great time watching Ranveer Singh’s live performance.

