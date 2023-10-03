WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna has sweetest reaction as paps appreciate Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal teaser

One of the highly anticipated projects is the upcoming action-thriller, Animal. The film ever since its inception had piqued everyone’s interest. Now the latest updates on the film are just adding to the excitement. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will star Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It was just a few days back that the makers had released the teaser of Animal and fans couldn’t keep stop going gaga over the chemistry between the lead cast. Recently, the actress received appreciation for the same in response to which she had the sweetest reaction.

Rashmika Mandanna's reaction is too sweet to miss on paps heaping praises for Animal teaser

Rashmika Mandanna was papped at a recent event in Mumbai. The actress looked vibrant in a black jogger set with minimal makeup. She opted for black track pants paired with a black jacket over a fitted matching top. She kept her hair casually styled in a half ponytail.

During the appearance, what caught everyone’s attention was her sweet discourse with the paparazzi. While the actress was exiting the venue and making her way towards the car, she received great appreciation from the paps for the teaser of her upcoming film, Animal. Quite overwhelmed, the Rashmika warmly thanked the paps and asked them to be careful. She then sat in the car as she bid adieu to everyone around.

Notably, the teaser of Animal was dropped by the team on September 28. It has been receiving rave reviews from the audience.

In addition to this, a while ago, while talking to ETimes, Rashmika expressing her excitement over the film had shared, “The month of December has always been lucky for me. Starting from my debut with Kirik Party to Pushpa, Chamak, and Anjani Putra, I've received immense love for all my films released during this month. Animal will be my 5th film scheduled for a December release, and I'm absolutely thrilled about it."

About Animal

The highly anticipated, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles along with a stellar supporting cast comprising of Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Saurabh Sachdeva amongst others. The film is directed by Kabir Singh's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Animal will set the big screens on fire on December 1 later this year.

