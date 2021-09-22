WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna performs Deepika Padukone’s iconic ‘Ek chutki sindoor’ dialogue, latter is impressed

The ‘national crush’ of India Rashmika Mandanna’s popularity and fame is increasing every day. Although her debut Hindi film has not released yet, audiences and viewers are eager to watch her speak the language. Recently, in an interview, Rashmika delivered the iconic lines by from her debut film Om Shanti Om. Yes, you read it right! Rashmika performed the ‘Ek chutki sindoor ki kimat’ lines in the interview, and it looks like Deepika is impressed.

A few hours back, Deepika shared a video on her Instagram stories. It featured an interview by Faridoon Shahryar who was in a chat with the south star Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika was seen perfectly delivering the ‘Ek chutki sindoor’ lines. She not only looked pretty, but was cheerful and confident too. Rashmika not only managed to impress her interviewer, but looks like the Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone herself is impressed, as she shared the video on her social media space and tagged Rashmika as well. Deepika also added a gif that read ‘Adoooorable’.

Over the years, these lines from Deepika’s debut film and the Farah Khan directorial Om Shanti Om have become immensely popular and almost a cult classic.

Take a look:

Click here to watch the video.

Rashmika will be soon making her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. She will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye.

Recently, Rashmika bagged the Best Actress in a Lead Role award at the South India International Movie Awards or SIIMA, for her stint in the Telugu film Dear Comrade opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She looked gorgeous in her majestic red gown that night.

Check out this reel for proof.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna opens up on being away from Kannada industry after her debut movie Kirik Party