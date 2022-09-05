WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna relishes eating THIS sweet dish: ‘This is my first ever…’

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film GoodBye is set to hit the theatres soon on October 7 and the trailer of which will be out tomorrow. Notably, this film will mark Rashmika Mandanna’s debut in the Bollywood film industry. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta.

Sharing about excitement for her film, Rashmika today shared about her first experience of consuming a ‘Modak’. For those who have no idea about what this delicacy is about, a Modak is an Indian sweet dumpling dish popular in many Indian states and cultures. According to popular beliefs, it is considered one of the favourite dishes of Lord Ganesha and the Buddha and is therefore used in prayers.

“MY 1st MODAK EVER. THE #GOODBYE TRAILER RELEASING IN A DAY EFFECT,” she captioned.

On Saturday, the first look of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's GoodBye was released.

Recently, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the first still from the film, which will mark Rashmika's Bollywood debut. The poster features Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna sharing a bowl of popcorn while the rest of the family sits on a carpet in the living room and watches a match. Taran Adarsh's tweet read: "AMITABH BACHCHAN - RASHMIKA MANDANNA: GOOD BYE ON 7 OCT 2022... GoodBye - starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna - locks the release date: 7 Oct 2022... Costars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati with Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta."

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures which has produced the film in association with filmmaker Vikas Bahl's company Good Co, shared the poster on Twitter: "Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships! GoodBye releasing on 7th October, 2022 in the cinemas near you!"

Last month, Rashmika shared pictures with the cast and crew of GoodBye after wrapping the film. An excerpt of her post read: "Get ready to do some serious laughing! Everyone you see here .. everyone I've worked with in this team will always and forever be super special to me.. (Guys! Let's work again soon.. like super soon.. I dunno how you'll make it happen but make it happen!) I love you guys! You are the bestest! Amitabh Bachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world's bestest man ever! Vikas Bahl .. thankyou for this.. god knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I've made you feel proud so far. Neena Gupta.. you are the cutest! I miss you. Ahhhh ok I should stop.. I can go on but I really should stop."

Rashmika Mandanna's Work Front

Meanwhile, Rashmika is also signed for a Tamil film Varisu starring South Indian filmstar Vijay and the Hindi film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

