WATCH: Raveena Tandon celebrates Ashtami with ‘Matarani’ and her ‘Betirani’; Sara Ali Khan joins

It is the special nine-day celebration of the holy occasion Navratri. While the entire nation is enjoying the auspicious festival enthusiastically, Bollywood celebs are no different. Social media has been buzzing with the celebrations of several tinsel town stars immersed in the celebrations. While Soha Ali Khan shared beautiful glimpses of her Puja celebrations at home, Raveena Tandon also shared captivating glimpses on her social media from the Durga Puja celebrations at veteran filmmaker J.P. Dutta’s home with her daughter Rasha Thadani, joined by Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, and other friends.

Raveena Tandon shares glimpses of her Pooja celebrations with daughter Rasha Thadani and Sara Ali Khan

Today, on October 23, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and shared an album of enchanting pictures from her Durga Puja celebrations at Border Director J.P. Dutta’s residence. The actress took part in the Durga Aarti with her daughter Rasha Thadani while Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra and their other friends joined the actress.

Sharing the post on her Instagram, she captioned the post, “Ashtami with #matarani and my #betirani .. thank you my dearest @bindiyadutta6 @siddhid11 @nidhiduttaofficial @binnoykgandhi #jpsaab for being amazing hosts always”

Have a look:

About the looks for the special occasion

For the occasion, the Mohra actress where she looks resplendent in a traditional red suit with gota patti on dupatta. With a kohl lined eyes and a red bindi on point, the actress carried immaculate make-up for the occasion. Accessorizing her look, the actress opted for heavy earrings and kadhas in her arms.

Her daughter, Rasha Thadani, on the other hand, opted for a yellow suit dupatta with hair tied in a ponytail with a center partition. The star kid carried a sleek choker necklace with matching earrings and a petite red bindi. In one of the pictures, Sara Ali Khan looked ravishing in a beautiful pink suit for the occasion.

Delving into the celebs posing in the pictures

The multi-picture post begins with Raveena posing for a selfie. The second picture is a beautiful click featuring the actress and her daughter Rasha. Up next is the video where Raveena and her daughter can be seen performing the aarti followed by a selfie featuring the mother-daughter duo along with Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, and their other friends. The last photo in the post features the veteran director, J.P. Dutta.

Several fans and followers dropped red hearts in the comments section of the post shared by the actress.

