WATCH: Raveena Tandon celebrates birthday on jungle safari; Rasha Thadani shares cake-cutting glimpses

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon celebrated her 49th birthday yesterday. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the actress will celebrate her birthday in the midst of a jungle, away from the hustle-bustle of the city. Now, she has shared a video on Instagram giving a glimpse of her day spent at Panna National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Her daughter Rasha Thadani also shared glimpses of cake-cutting.

Raveena Tandon gives a sneak peek into how she celebrated her birthday

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account to share a video that gave fans a sneak peek into how she spent her birthday. The video begins with her posing outside the gate of Panna National Park, followed by her daughter Rasha Thadani walking with matching caps displaying their initials ‘RT’. Raveena is seen in a camouflage top paired with beige pants, while Rasha is seen in a grey top, with camo pants. The video also included some beautiful glimpses from their jungle safari.

“Spending my day doing what I love most @thenaaharbaghrajgarh #pannanationalpark,” wrote Raveena, while sharing the video. Check it out below!

Rasha Thadani shares glimpses of Raveena Tandon cutting cake

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani also shared a short video clip on her Instagram story that shows Raveena Tandon cutting the cake, while everyone sang the happy birthday song. Rasha is then seen eating the cake. “Her birthday but I’m eating the cake,” she wrote. She also shared another picture of her enjoying choco lava cake.

Meanwhile yesterday, Rasha wished her mother Raveena by posting an adorable video of them dancing together on Maan Meri Jaan. She called the actress her ‘role model’.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. My role model. I look at you sometimes and wonder how I got this lucky. I love u forever, nobody comes closer,” she wrote.

Work front

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi. She also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Rasha will make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s next project, which will also mark the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan.