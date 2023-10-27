WATCH: Raveena Tandon treats fans with 'happy birthday dump'; says it ‘couldn’t have been more perfect'

Raveena Tandon celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday October 26 along with her daughter, Rasha Thadani. As Pinkvilla had exclusively shared with you that the actress will be celebrating her special day in the midst of a jungle, her daughter Rasha Thadani has also shared several enchanting peeks into the birthday celebrations. Now, the birthday girl herself has also shared her ‘birthday dump’ with her fans and followers.

Raveena Tandon shares glimpses from her birthday celebrations

Today, On Friday, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photographs and videos from her birthday celebrations. The actress celebrated her 49th birthday in Panna National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The actress sharing the glimpses captioned the post, “A Happy Birthday dump! Couldn’t have been more perfect! (accompanied by a red heart and a tree emoji).

Take a look:

The post begins with the actress clicking a selfie where she is seen in a camouflage top and a matching cap with the initials ‘RT’ written on it. With minimalistic makeup and kohl-lined eyes, the actress looked every bit of gorgeous. Next is a video, where the actress can be seen cutting the cake for her birthday, whilst her daughter Rasha and other friends can be seen singing a birthday song for her.

The third picture gives close glimpses of the well-decorated and scrumptious cake, followed by yet another selfie of the actress in a white hoodie. On her special day, the actress also visited a temple to seek blessings, as she shared in the post.

The next video clips feature the actress exploring the park in their jungle safari.

Raveena Tandon also shared a glimpse of her birthday encapsulated in the video

A while ago, the actress also shared a joyous video of what her birthday looked like. The video started with the gorgeous actress posing outside the gate of the National Park and then followed by her daughter Rasha Thadani walking with matching caps displaying their initials ‘RT’.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Spending my day doing what I love most @thenaaharbaghrajgarh #pannanationalpark”

The video begins with her posing outside the gate of Panna National Park, followed by her daughter Rasha Thadani walking with matching caps displaying their initials ‘RT’. Raveena is seen in a camouflage top paired with beige pants, while Rasha is seen in a grey top, with camo pants. The video also included some beautiful glimpses from their jungle safari.

Take a look:

Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Binoy Gandhi's romantic comedy film Ghudchadi. She will also be seen next in Welcome To The Jungle, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

