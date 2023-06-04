WATCH: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha fulfills her promise; Distributes sweets to paparazzi after graduation

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani recently graduated from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Earlier, Rasha had made a promies to the paparazzi that she fulfilled. She was seen distributing sweets to paparrazi at the airport on Sunday.

Rasha Thadani fulfilled her promise

In a video posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram, Rasha was seen distributing sweets to the photographers who had congratulated her on her high-school graduation. The caption read as, "Fulfilling her promises!! How sweet!! (red heart emoticons) Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha gets mithai for media peeps as she promised to get the last time!!"

The video opened with the paparazzo asking Rasha if she had brought any sweets after her high-school graduation on May 31. She said, “Next time, I promise!” while making her way to the airport. Coming to the present day, she was seen bringing packets of sweets for the paparazzi who were at the airport. Rasha opted for a casual look as she was spotted wearing a white top and pink bottoms. She distributed kaju katli to the paparazzi while mentioning that it is her favorite sweet. The video was filled with comments praising Rasha. One person wrote, “Ladki dildar hai bhaee.” While another commented, “So cute Rasha.. beautiful.”

Raveena Tandon’s post about Rasha

Earlier Ranveena Tandon posted some pictures of her daughter Rasha on Instagram to share the news of her graduating high school. She captioned it, ““And then they are all ready to fly outa the nest (heart emoticon) #pregraduationdinner #parentteacherdinner.” The picture included selfies of Raveena and Rasha and some group pictures from the gathering. While Raveena wore a pink saree with a sleeveless blouse for the dinner, Rasha wore a yellow salwar suit.

Earlier this year in April, Rasha penned a beautiful note for her mother who was conferred with the Padma Shri for her contribution to cinema. Her note said, “You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community.” She added that her mother’s grace, humility, and kindness inspire her for a better future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon sets the internet on fire as she recreates Tip Tip Barsa with The Quick Style; WATCH