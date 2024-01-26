WATCH: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha hangs out with Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan

With paparazzi patrolling through the streets of Mumbai, it’s pretty difficult to not get spotted especially if you’re a Bollywood celebrity. A while ago, youngsters Rasha Thadani and Arhaan Khan were photographed together when they were strolling around the by-lanes of the city.

Rasha Thadani and Arhaan Khan were spotted together in Mumbai

Actress Raveena Tandon shares a great bond with Arbaaz Khan. She was also recently spotted at his wedding with Sshura Khan along with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Seems like Rasha is also a great friend to Khan’s son Arhaan Khan. A while ago, both the youngsters were papped out and about in the city. In the paparazzi video, the celebs were seen walking towards their luxury car. Sharing their blushing smiles, both of them sat in the same car before leaving the venue.

Take a look:

In the clip, Rasha Thadani was seen wearing a pastel yellow mid-length dress along with a pair of white heels. With her hair left open and minimal makeup, she looked sweet as she navigated her way through the paps into the car. As for Arhaan Khan, he was seen in a plain white t-shirt that he paired with a pair of black, loosely fitted pants and matching shoes. As soon as he saw the shutterbugs focusing their lenses toward them, he murmured something to his rumored ladylove before he flaunted his million-dollar smile.

Raveena Tandon’s advice to daughter Rasha when she got papped for the first time

Raveena Tandon is an acclaimed actress who has been associated with the film industry for decades. Since she knows how it operates, the actress decided to share some words of wisdom with her daughter Rasha. One of the advice she gave the teenager was how to deal with paparazzi.

Advertisement

While talking to NDTV, Tandon revealed her daughter was surprised when the paps spotted her at the salon. The actress shared, “So Rasha said, 'Mumma, you know they found me in a salon. How did they know I was there? I said the car number. Our car numbers are the same and they are always around on bikes. So, the minute they see the car, they start following.” On hearing this, the Karmma Calling actress told her, “I said, 'It's fine, just be yourself. Don't have to change for anyone.”

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon shares advice she gave to daughter Rasha when latter got papped for first time: 'Just be yourself'