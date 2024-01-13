WATCH: Rekha kisses BFF Hema Malini; poses with Saira Banu at Ira Khan-Nupur Sikhare’s reception; fans react

The wedding festivities of Ira Khan started on a rather intimate note. But after getting their wedding registered in Mumbai and then flying to Udaipur for other traditional and fun ceremonies, the couple hosted a star-studded event in Mumbai today.

Rekha kisses Hema Malini at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

Almost all of Bollywood has gathered today in Mumbai to bless the newly wedded couple, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. Right from Anil Kapoor to Naga Chaitanya and Jaya Bachchan, the red carpet saw many stars entering the venue. Among them were the OG divas of the Indian film industry, Rekha, Hema Malini, and Saira Banu, who were spotted exchanging warm gestures with each other.

After years, the three leading ladies of yesteryear were publicly spotted together. In the video, Rekha and Saira Banu were spotted giving a warm hug to each other while Hema Malini stood next to them. All three actresses looked gorgeous in their traditional attires.

In another video, Hema Malini and Rekha arrived to pose for the paparazzi together. They were wearing pretty sarees and looking ‘wow,’ they smiled at the shutterbugs. Soon, the Khoon Bhari Maang actress planted a sweet kiss on the cheeks of the Satte Pe Satta actress.

Their adorable moment got the best of people online. There were many who showered the hearts on the actresses in the comments section.

Bollywood celebs at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

Among the many celebs who arrived at Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s wedding were Ameesha Patel, Sobita Dhulipala, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Sriya Saran With Husband Rajpal Yadav, Raj Babbar, Anup Soni, Aparshakti Khurrana, Prateik Babbar, Shan, Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr. Shriram Nene, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda with wife Lin Laishram, Rakul Preet Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many others.

About Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

After hosting an engagement party, the pre-wedding festivities kick-started. The couple registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3 and hosted a five-day soiree in Udaipur for their friends and family. Today, on January 13, Aamir hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

