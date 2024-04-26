WATCH: Rekha kisses Richa Chadha’s baby bump in heartwarming moment at SLB's Heeramandi premiere

A grand premiere of the upcoming web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was held in Mumbai. The show, marking filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut in the OTT space, stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal as the leading ladies.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that during the premiere, Richa Chadha was showered with praise by veteran actress Rekha for her performance. Now, a heartwarming video of the duo has surfaced, which shows Rekha ji kissing mom-to-be Richa’s baby bump.

Rekha’s sweet peck on Richa Chadha’s baby bump at the Heeramandi premiere will melt your hearts

An inside video from the Heeramandi premiere, which took place on April 24, captured Richa Chadha and the legendary star Rekha sharing a sweet moment. The actresses were caught in a conversation holding each other’s hands as they were surrounded by other guests. Then Rekha ji bent down and gave a peck on Richa’s baby bump.

Richa, who is expecting her first child with husband Ali Fazal, was visibly touched by this kind gesture, responding with a huge smile.

Watch the full video here!

Richa Chadha on receiving praise from Rekha for her performance as Lajjo in Heeramandi

In Pinkvilla’s exclusive report, it was revealed that Rekha ji was extremely impressed by Richa’s portrayal in the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She gave a tight hug to Richa and heaped praise and love upon her.

Talking about the moment that left her overwhelmed, Richa expressed, "Receiving praise and love from someone as revered as Rekha ji is a moment I will cherish forever. I couldn't have asked for bigger validation; my heart is full.”

She also revealed that she had taken inspiration from Rekha ji to prepare for her song in the series, saying, “There's a song in the series, which is my solo mujra. For that, I referenced her song from Umrao Jaan, Ye kya jagah hai doston. She has been my inspiration, my hero, and she’s the definition of what an icon is.”

Richa added, “Her kind words and affection towards my performance in Heeramandi left me speechless and deeply touched. I will never forget this night and her blessings, really. This is encouragement for me to continue striving for excellence in my craft.”

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The cast of the highly anticipated Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. The period drama series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, gives a glimpse into the world of courtesans. It is set to release on Netflix on May 1.

The trailer and posters of the series have already impressed the audience. Two songs, titled Sakal Ban and Tilasmi Bahein, have also been released. The excitement of the public is at its peak, and they cannot wait to witness the magic on their screens.

The premiere saw the presence of many celebrities from the entertainment industry who came to cheer on the cast and crew. Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Esha Deol, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Shruti Haasan, and others graced the special screening.

