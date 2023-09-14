WATCH: Rekha makes delightful appearance; grabs everyone's attention for THIS playful reason

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha needs no introduction. While her exceptional acting prowesses have always been engaging, the 68-year-old diva probably seems to be aging backwards as her flawless beauty seems to leave people spellbound! Recently, the Koi Mil Gaya actress was spotted at an event wherein she shimmered like a diamond in her dazzling outfit. In a video of the event, she was also seen indulging in a fun banter with the paparazzi as she jokingly mock slapped a man who was standing next to her.

Rekha engages in fun banter with the media

In the captured video, fan favorite Rekha clearly stole the show as she was spotted sporting a what seems like a suit-saree while completing her look with a red lipstick and her classic bun hairstyle with a gajra. However, what caught the attention of the audience was her fun banter with a photographer who stood right beside her. Lightly mock slapping him jovially, the evergreen beauty seemed to be in a playful mood!

Rekha on staying away from bagging projects

In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia earlier, Rekha stressed on keeping distance from signing movies and said that she will appear on the big screen next only when her instinct guides her and makes her lean towards it. “My person is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eyes of the beholder. Therefore I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be,” said the veteran actress. She also added that at the correct moment, the right project will reach her.

Silsila actress on the professional front

On the acting front, the legendary actress has delivered a string of hit movies and needless to say, her eye-popping performances have left the audience speechless. She made her Bollywood debut with Sawan Bhadon and proceeded to deliver hit movies like Silsila, Umrao Jaan, Khoon Bhari Maang and many more. She also featured in Super Nani and played a cameo role in Shamitabh.