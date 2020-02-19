WATCH: Rekha says standing next to Amitabh Bachchan's photo is like being in 'danger zone'

The veteran star was recently spotted at the annual calendar launch of Daboo Ratnani and made a stylish appearance. She also cracked everyone up with her comment.

Decades have passed since their rumoured love affair made national news, but still manages to crack everyone up in a room and keep things breezy when it comes to her and Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran star was recently spotted at the annual calendar launch of Daboo Ratnani and made a stylish appearance. While her jewellery and red lip was on point, Rekha looked resplendent in a white outfit. In a video, that we recently came across, the actress left the paparazzi in splits when she was posing next to a set of pictures.

As is every year, Ratnani's calendar launch has a display of all the pictures of stars who have posed for the calendar. From to Amitabh Bachchan and from Bhumi Pednekar to Vicky Kaushal, the calendar shots are quite stunning. At the launch, Rekha was posing for the paparazzi and even walked up and down for some pap shots. However, when she walked towards a corner which had photos of Amitabh Bachchan and among others, the actress called it a 'danger zone'.

She hilariously remarked, "Yaha danger zone hai."

Take a look at the super fun video below:

The veteran star was also seen posing with Ratnani's family and made sure she wasn't posing against Bachchan's photo. This is not the first time Rekha has made a big deal about posing next to Big B's picture. Last year, as well the actress' reaction went viral.

Credits :YouTube

Read More