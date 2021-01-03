WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty urges paparazzi to not follow them as she gets snapped with brother Showik Chakraborty

On Sunday, Showik and Rhea Chakraborty were snapped in the city's suburbs and were reportedly house hunting. Watch the video below.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case was easily one of the most controversial subjects brought the Bollywood-drug nexus under the spotlight and various celebrities landed in troubled waters. One such actress was Rhea Chakraborty who was also Sushant's girlfriend. Rhea faced a probe by three central agencies and was arrested on drug charges for which she was released almost after a month. Ever since her release, Rhea wasn't spotted publicly but she stepped out on Sunday with her brother Showik who was also released on bail a few weeks ago.

On Sunday, the siblings were snapped in the city's suburbs and were reportedly house hunting. Just a few days ago, Rhea's parents were also snapped looking for a property. The paparazzi snapped Rhea and Showik entering the building and waited for the siblings to leave

While exiting, Rhea had a message for the paparazzi. In the video, Rhea and Showik can be seen stepping out of the gate. Before sitting in her car, Rhea looked at the paparazzi and simply said, "No, please don't follow us." The actress made heads turn as she wore a pink pullover which read, "Love is power." As per reports, Rhea and her family, who currently live in the suburbs, are on the lookout for a new home not too far from their current place of residence.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation continues to probe the actor's demise. However, there has been no major headway in the case. Just a few days back, the CBI had also released a statement on the case saying that no angle has been left out. "CBI is engaged in investigating this case through the latest and most professional scientific aspects. During this investigation, all aspects are being considered and till date, no aspect has been dismissed," the statement read.

