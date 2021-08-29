WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty wishes brother Showik Chakraborty on his birthday, calls him her ‘warrior’

It’s Showik Chakraborty’s birthday today, and sister Rhea Chakraborty is on cloud nine. To mark the occasion, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video with her brother. In the video, Rhea can be seen hugging Showik while they are seated on a swing. Along with the video, the actress penned a sweet note for her brother. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my everything. My warrior, I love you the mostest” followed by a heart emoji. She even tagged him in the video.

Rhea and Showik, in the clip, can be seen twinning in denim jackets and shelling out some serious brother-sister goals. Shortly, after posting the video, Rhea dropped another adorable picture with her sibling and wrote the hashtag MINE. Rhea shares a very strong bond with Showik and often treats her fans with pictures featuring him. Earlier, on Raksha Bandhan, the brother-sister duo celebrated the festival and the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress shared a cute post on her gram. Rhea captioned the image as “Happy Raksha Bandhan @showikk” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Rhea Chakraborty recently appeared in Rumi Jafry directorial Chehre. The mystery thriller also featured Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Chehre was earlier slated to hit the theatres in April but was postponed due to the pandemic. The movie was finally released on August 27.

