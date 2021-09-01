WATCH: Rhea Kapoor’s Tuesday night plans include bonding with friends, music, and a lot of oomph

Ever since her wedding with Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor has been taking the internet by storm. Rhea and Karan tied the knot a fortnight back, on August 14th, in an intimate ceremony, complete with family members and close friends. There’s no doubt that the Kapoor-Boolani wedding was a lot of fun, as the pictures on social media clearly show. Two weeks later, Rhea’s social media feed continues to feature a lot of chill and happy moments. On Tuesday night, netizens saw a glimpse of the same as Rhea took to Instagram and shared a cool video of her having fun with her friend.

Taking to the photo sharing app, Rhea posted a video on her Instagram stories, where one can see Rhea and her friend having the best time on Tuesday night. As Rhea recorded the video, she and her friend smiled at the camera and simply played with their hair. Rhea looked absolutely mesmerizing in a plain white dress. She wore minimal make up and kept her tresses down. Rhea accessorized the look with a dainty golden chain and the simplicity of her look only accentuated her beauty. Her friend looked equally stunning in a black outfit, that was the perfect contrast to Rhea’s white attire.

You can check out Rhea’s Instagram story here.

Here is a screenshot from Rhea’s aforementioned video:

After her intimate wedding, Rhea and Karan had a reception party as well. The newlyweds looked regal in their outfits, especially Rhea, who opted for designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits both on the reception as well as her afterparty.

