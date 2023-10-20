WATCH: Richa Chadha drops inside glimpses of husband Ali Fazal's 37th birthday celebration in Goa

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the IT couples in Bollywood. After dating for some time, the couple tied the nuptial knot last year. On various occasions, the couple is often seen painting the town red with their love. Their PDA on various occasions often leaves internet in the awe of it. While Ali Fazal recently celebrated his 37th birthday on October 15, fans had been looking forward to seeing the inside glimpse of the birthday bash. Now, Richa taking to her Instagram account finally shared some really enchanting photographs and videos from the celebrations.

Richa Chadha shares inside glimpses from Ali Fazal's birthday celebrations

On October 20, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram to share a multi-picture post giving inside glimpses from her husband, Ali Fazal’s birthday celebrations which took place in Goa.

The first photo features the birthday boy Ali Fazal standing in a room surrounded by pink, white, and golden balloons. The second photo features their scrumptious delicacies for the special day, followed by a couple’s candid video as Ali drives the car. Up next is the sweet moment captured by Richa of a newlywed couple, with the groom in a black tuxedo and the bride in a white gown. The next photo features another glimpse of their birthday celebration with her friends who also joined the celebrations. The second last glimpse offers a beautiful sea view along with two cows caressing each other. The last video features Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal grooving to a ‘Happy Birthday’ track, and the actress plants a sweet kiss on her husband’s hand.

Take a look:

While sharing the post, Richa penned a sweet note and also apologized for posting late. She wrote in the caption, “The week that was… from sir’s birthday spent lamenting over surprise explosion of single use plastic, to driving around Goa , meals shared with birthday twin Kareena, cakes being fed across the table to the Punjabi in me playing funky song for @alifazal9 in last one… cuz mitraaan da happy bday! thank you peeps for your wishes… sorry I disappeared from posting extra extra to some silence, bhi zaroori hota hai ! #RiAli #HappyBdayAli”

About Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal after dating for some time tied the nuptial knot last year on October 4, 2022, in Lucknow.

The happily married couple is soon going to treat their fans with their wedding documentary titled, RiAlity. Helmed by Rahul Datta, the couple made the official announcement by sharing the teaser of the highly anticipated documentary on Monday, earlier this week.

