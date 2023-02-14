WATCH: Richa Chadha's Valentine's Day wish for her 'devta pati' Ali Fazal will make you go ROFL

Valentine’s Day 2023 is here, and on this occasion, people are flooding social media with love-filled posts for their partners. In a sea full of mushy, romantic Valentine’s Day posts on Instagram, a hilarious parody video shared by Richa Chadha has caught our attention. On this occasion, Richa Chadha went all out to make a video for her ‘devta pati’ Ali Fazal , and the actress recreated a song from the 1986 movie Naseeb Apna Apna. The parody video has left her husband Ali Fazal, as well as other celebrities in splits!

Richa Chadha recreated the song ‘Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai’ from the movie Naseeb Apna Apna, starring Rishi Kapoor, Farah Naaz and Raadhika Sarathkumar. The parody video shared by Richa on Instagram is titled, “Valentine Apna Apna.” A saree-clad Richa Chadha is seen sporting a bindi, red bangles, the iconic plait sported by Raadhika Sarathkumarplait, and a retro look, as she hilariously recreates the song by giving it her own spin. The video features Richa, her cat, and a Heisenberg bobblehead, and it is absolutely unmissable! Sharing the video, Richa wrote, “Heh @alifazal9 ,My sweet valentine HMU @harryrajput64 ,Shot by @denyrajput ,Concept Moi.Bye.#HasyaRas #valentines #keepingItFresh #ValentinesDay #AliFazal #husbandandwife #whyareyoureadingmyhashtags.”

Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Kubbra Sait react to Richa Chadha’s Valentine’s Day video

The video left Netizens in splits! Ali Fazal commented, “Hahahahahahhaahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha,” while Vijay Varma wrote, “Even Heisenberg is grooving (fire emoji).” Kubbra Sait commented, “Hahahhahahahhahahahahhahahahaha PAAAGAL HO TUM DONO.” A social media user wrote, “Haahahhaahahahahaaaaaaahaaaa! Now waiting for @alifazal9 to match this! On another note - someone cast @therichachadha in an 80s saga!”

Richa Chadha’s work front

On the work front, Richa Chadha will be seen playing the role of a frontline worker during the second wave of the Covid crisis in Abhishek Acharya’s yet-untitled film. She also wrapped up the shoot of ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, the first film of her co-owned home production. She also has Fukrey 3, co-starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi.