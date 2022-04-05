WATCH: Riteish Deshmukh reveals he is 'gaining weight' for Mister Mummy, shares a hilarious video

Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media handle and shared a funny video of himself eating food, with his belly out. Along with it, Riteish also revealed that he was trying to gain ‘weight’ for his next film Mister Mummy. In the short clip, the actor can be seen eating chapati, rice, and paneer. He was seen donning a shirt with a few buttons open and his belly out. Sharing the hilarious video, Riteish in the caption wrote, “Yeh low-calorie meal.”

Riteish on the video penned, “When your director asks you to put on weight for the film. #MisterMummy.” He also added a dialogue from the film Shaan in the background which said, “Ajeeb janwar hai. Kitna bhi khaye bhookha he rehta hai (What kind of a strange animal it is, no matter how much it eats, it always remains hungry).” The actor’s latest post captivated his fans’ attention who rushed to drop their reactions in the comment section. One fan said, “Mujhe bhi bhook lag gayi yeh dekh ke (Even I got hungry after watching this video),” while another one joked, “prosthetics lagwa lete sir (you should have used prosthetics instead of gaining weight).”

Riteish and Genelia in February announced that they will be starring together in Mister Mummy. The comedy-drama is directed by Shaad Ali and backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The real-life couple had also shared the screen space in the 2012 rom-com Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Last year, they appeared in a short film, Aashechi Roshnai. Riteish and Genelia even hosted a show together called Ladies vs Gentlemen.

