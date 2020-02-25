WATCH: Riteish Deshmukh seen in a new look during Baaghi 3's promotions; Paparazzi call him Ghajini 2

Recently, during the promotions of Baaghi 3, not Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, but it was Riteish Deshmukh who grabbed the attention of the paps.

Tiger Shroff and are back to entertain the audience with Baaghi 3. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Recently, Tiger, Shraddha, Riteish and Ankita along with director Ahmed Khan were seen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movie. The team of Baaghi 3 had a blast on the sets and the pictures from the show have already gone viral on social media. Baaghi 3 marks Riteish and Tiger's first collaboration onscreen.

Recently, during the promotions of Baaghi 3, not Shraddha and Tiger, but it was Riteish who grabbed the attention of the paps. The actor was seen donning a new look. He had shaved off his hair and was looking intense but stunning. While posing with Tiger and Shraddha for the photo ops, the paparazzi were heard praising Riteish's new look and called him Ghajini 2 and Lai Bhaari. The actor was all smiles while posing for the paps. The Housefull 4 actor was donning a Joker t-shirt and a yellow jacket with blue denim jeans.

(Also Read: Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor talks about challenges she faced while shooting for Dus Bahane 2.0 with Tiger Shroff)

Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff is also an integral part of Baaghi 3. This is for the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing the screen space together in any movie. Interestingly, he also plays Tiger’s on-screen father in Baaghi 3 which has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. It is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020. The previous installments Baaghi and Baaghi 2 also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's new look here:

Credits :Viral Bollywood

Read More