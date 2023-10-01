WATCH: Riteish Deshmukh's aww-dorable singing session with sons Riaan and Rahyl will melt your heart

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are a beloved Bollywood couple with a large following on social media. They actively engage with their audience by sharing funny and relatable Instagram reels. They are loving parents to their two kids, Riaan and Rahyl. Recently, Genelia Deshmukh, in her social media handle shared an adorable video of Riteish Deshmukh teaching his kids the songs he grew up listening to.

Riteish Deshmukh’s singing sessions with his kids

Today, on October 1, Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram story to share an adorable video of her husband-actor Riteish Deshmukh trying to teach his kids, Riaan and Rahyl the songs he grew up listening to. In the video, Riteish Deshmukh is seen singing Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali from the film Maine Pyar Kiya starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles. Riteish is singing the song line by line, followed by his boys. Towards the end of the video the kids are adorable seen blushing during the line, “I love you.” Sharing the video, Genelia wrote, “Weekend with baba, trying to teach the boys the songs he grew up on. Kids just need our time and they learn or we learn..@riteishd what a dad you are- salute,” and added a green heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Riteish Deshmukh rubbishes pregnancy rumors of Genelia Deshmukh

Earlier in the month of September, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of a piece of news by a portal speculating Genelia Deshmukh’s pregnancy. The headline of the article read, “Is Genelia D'Souza pregnant? Fans spot baby bump as she poses with Riteish Deshmukh”. The photos showed Genelia in a blue dress and Riteish in a white shirt with blue pants. Sharing the screenshot, Riteish Deshmukh broke his silence on the same and rubbishing the rumor of his wife Genelia's pregnancy, he wrote although he wouldn't mind having more children, however, the rumors are untrue. He humorously added, "I wouldn't mind having 2-3 more but unfortunately this is untrue.”

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia got married in February 2012. They had both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies, with the Hindu one first and the Christian one the following day. Their first child, a son named Riaan, was born on November 25, 2014, and their second son, Rahyl, was born on June 1, 2016.

