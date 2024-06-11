WATCH: Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan dance to Ishq Vishk Rebound title track with Mumbai cop; Internet can’t get over it

The highly anticipated second installment of Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, is poised for its release. The film marks the acting debut of Hrithik Roshan's niece, Pashmina Roshan, alongside Jibraan Khan, known for his role as Krish in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, playing pivotal roles.

Apart from them, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grrewal are set to deliver captivating performances. The recently released title track, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, is a recreation of the iconic song from the original movie.

Taking to social media, a Mumbai police officer, who appears to have a penchant for Bollywood celebrities, as evident from his Instagram page, shared a video of himself grooving to the title track alongside actors Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan.

Mumbai cop dancing with Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan on Ishq Vishk Rebound's title track

Making waves on Instagram today (June 11), Mumbai cop Amol Kamble, as per his Instagram handle, shared a video that's rapidly going viral. In the clip, he's seen effortlessly grooving to the title track of Ishq Vishk Rebound alongside the film's lead actors, Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan. Kamble showcases impeccable dance moves, perfectly syncing with the stars.

Sharing the video, the cop captioned it, “Ishq Vishk with the boys @jibraan.khan & @rohitsaraf. Thank you so much for giving such respect.”

Netizens react to viral video

As soon as he shared the video, netizens flooded the comment section with reactions. One user commented, "Amazing, Sir." Another wrote, "Honestly, the middle man did much better than the boys." A different user expressed, "Sir, it's a delight to see your dance moves, hats off Amol Sir, lots of love." Another user added, "Papa dancing with his kiddos after both his kids qualify JEE Advanced." A netizen also chimed in, "Killed it, Sir."

Rohit Saraf chimed in with "Legend," while Jibraan added, "Rock star saheb," reacting to the video.

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound's title track

The title track, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, is a recreation of the song from the original movie. The original track was composed by Anu Malik, with lyrics by Sameer. The new composition is by Rochak Kohli, which is penned by Gurpreet Saini and sung by Sonu Nigam, Nikhita Gandhi, and Mellow D.

As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hookstep previously conceptualized by Ahmed Khan.

The film centers on contemporary romance, interpersonal connections, and companionships. Brought to audiences by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and backed by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. The movie is slated to hit theaters on June 21, 2024.

