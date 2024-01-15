WATCH: Rohit Shetty drops BTS from Singham Again sets in Hyderabad; pens 'I love my job'

Rohit Shetty is known for exploding cars and making vehicles fly in the air in his action-packed movies. While hosting a reality TV show and gearing up for his OTT debut, the filmmaker is also shooting for his upcoming movie Singham Again. Recently, he took to social media and gave a peek into what’s happening behind the scenes.

Rohit Shetty makes car explode in BTS from Singham Again

While everyone’s soaking in the sun, flying kites, and eating sweets on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Rohit Shetty is making cars explode in Hyderabad. A couple of hours ago, the filmmaker took to Instagram and posted a video that showed him driving a car with his camera persons sitting behind with their shooting equipment. On the call to ‘action’, he drove his car parallel to another black truck.

After moving straight for a couple of seconds, the car exploded in a ball of fire. The filmmaker then stopped his car and told his crew, ‘Will go back, will go back, boys’. Sharing the clip, the Dilwale director-producer penned, “Happy Makar Sankranti. Aap log patang udaayiye aur mein. I love my job. Action. Night shoots. Hyderabad. #SinghamAgain”

Rohit is all set for the release of his upcoming OTT show Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The trailer of the TV series was released on January 5, 2024, and was received well by the audience. The series is scheduled to release on January 19, 2024.

Expressing his gratitude to cinephiles for showering love on the trailer, the filmmaker penned a heartfelt post. He dropped a collage of multiple BTS moments from the Indian Police Force. Sharing the video, he penned, “Thank you for the amazing response to our Indian Police Force Trailer. While my officers from the Indian Police force are out promoting, I’m back in Hyderabad shooting with my other officers for Singham Again…Action Begins #SinghamAgain #IndianPoliceForce”

About Singham Again

The action film is reportedly the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe and a sequel to Sooryavanshi after Singham Returns. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

