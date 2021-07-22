WATCH: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla answer ‘13 embarrassing questions’ about each other

Rubina Dilaik knows how to keep up with social media and is pretty active on Instagram. Rubina is known for her impeccable performances. The TV star is now set to make her big-screen debut in ‘Ardh’ opposite Rajpal Yadav. The actress also enjoys a massive following on social media owing to her unmatched fashion sense and fun posts. On Wednesday, Rubina along with her beau Abhinav played an interesting Instagram game. The couple answered 13 embarrassing questions about each other. In the video, the duo was seen having an enjoyable moment, while they were pointing out to one another based on the voiceover of questions.

“Its easy to point out fingers on each other…..like?” Rubina wrote along with the post. The short clip instantly got viral and their fans showered them with lots of love and comments. Many fans dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post. Talking about Rubina, the TV star never fails to make heads turn with her panache. In her previous Instagram post, Rubina posted a trail of pictures and nailed her traditional look. From her saree to her casuals, Rubina clearly aces every look she dons. The actress loves to keep up with the fashion trend and her social media feed is filled with her stunning pictures.

Click HERE to see

On the professional front, she is well-known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’.

Also Read: Did you know Rubina Dilaik defeated 50 girls in the look test to bag her big screen debut ‘Ardh’?