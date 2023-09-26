WATCH: Rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday attend Tumse Na Ho Payega screening in style

Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been rumoredly dating for quite some time now. The rumors of the couple dating each other grab headlines whenever they attend public events. Likewise, they once again got the spotlight as Aditya and Ananya made appearances at the screening of the upcoming Tumse Na Ho Payega. Both the actors looked stunning at the event.

Rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday attend Tumse Na Ho Payega screening in style

A video on Instagram shows Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday making stylish appearances at the Tumse Na Ho Payega screening in Mumbai. Both of them posed for the paparazzi separately.

The actress wore a yellow top, and blue denim and paired it with nude-colored heels. She let her hair down and carried a white bag. Ananya can be seen flashing her bright smile while posing for the cameras.

On the other hand, Aditya opted for a casual look as he wore a white tee, and black jeans, and paired it with a blue denim jacket. Watch the video:

Recently, the rumored couple attended Aman Gill's party. The filmmaker hosted his wedding reception in Mumbai on September 24.

At the event, Ananya wore a white tube dress, carried a blingy bag, and accessorized with evil-eye earrings.

And, Aashiqui 2 actor looked handsome in a black shirt with sleeves half-folded. He also sported black and white sneakers.

About Tumse Na Ho Payega

Tumse Na Ho Payega is directed by Abhishek Sinha and produced by Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. The screenplay and dialogues of the upcoming film are written by Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra. The story was penned by Tiwari, Mehrotra, and Varun Agarwal.

The cast of the film stars Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Karan Jotwani, and Meghna Malik.

The official trailer of the film was released earlier in September. The story follows a bunch of guys who are bored with their mundane jobs. After thinking a lot, they decide to quit their jobs and plan to start their own business. However, they face challenges while things take a turn.

Meanwhile, Tumse Na Ho Payega will be released on September 29 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

